NMB triumph at corporate soccer bonanza

NATIONAL Microfinance Bank (NMB) defeated Fast Jet Airline Limited 4-2 on penalties during a lively corporate soccer bonanza final match held at Nyamagana Stadium here over the weekend.

NMB penalties were scored by Deus Tilusubya, Hassan Ismail, John Idd and Paschal George, while Fast Jet Airline penalties were converted by John Robert and Ally Yusuph.

The Corporate soccer bonanza attracted seven teams namely; Fast Jet Airline Limited, Gold Crest Hotel, Nyanza Bottling, Victoria Palace Hotel, Clouds Media group, National Social Security Funds (NSSF) and NMB.

The event coordinator Peter Ngassa lauded the winners NMB, who received a trophy and certificates. Ngassa said the bonanza aimed at connecting workers from various institutions through sports.

“We organised the bonanza to connect workers and help exchange ideas and share experience, while keeping fit,” he said.

On his side, NMB Kenyatta Road Branch Manager Amos Mubusi was delighted his team’s triumph, saying they played well and full deserved their victory. Mubusi said they will organise more soccer bonanzas and friendly matches with the purpose of keeping their team strong.

Finalists, Fast Jet Airline Tanzania Human Resource Officer, Emmanuel Muhindi was disappointed to lose against NMB but promised to rectify their mistakes in the future games.

He called upon more companies to take part in such competitions with the purposes of exercising and cementing relationship among their workers.