Defence College team toast Dar on development agenda

TANZANIA has been commended for maintaining peace and security, which has enabled her citizens to fully participate in production activities and boost the economy compared to other African countries.

The praise was sounded yesterday by Colonel Clement Jerre from the Zambia Air Force, who is among the 29-staff member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC) led by the college’s Principal, Major General Yakubu Mohamed, who are on a one-week official tour of Mwanza Region.

He said security in the country has been well taken care of that has made the country cultivate good diplomatic relations with different countries and biggest nations around the world, including his country, Zambia.

“From our historical perspective, relations between the two countries will continue to prevail.

As you have seen our Head of State, (President) Edgar Lungu toured the country recently. We have witnessed a lot of development issues being done for the country’s progress, some on a very short notice; all of these happened because the country has maintained its security,” he explained.

Major General Mohamed added that peace in the Great Lakes countries will also be maintained for the benefit of their citizens and other countries so that they can push forward their development agenda. On the efforts done by President John Magufuli in moving the country forward through his workmotivation motto “ Hapa Kazi Tu’, he said Tanzanians have been blessed for getting a leader who is full of vision.

“The way he has been moving the country forward, and his administration model of ‘Hapa Kazi Tu’, I think that is the best way of developing Tanzanians and attaining the aspiration of Vision 2025”, he observed.

On his part, Col Martin Mudomo from the Burundi Army said Tanzania was a well-secured country from all angles -- economically, politically and socially “What I see here is that the Police, Prisons and the Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF) are working very well”, he said, adding that President Magufuli was a credible leader who is doing things by action while his leadership style has brought positive impact and started yielding fruits.

Summing up the group’s observation, Maj. Gen. Mohamed said the aim of their tour, apart from the defence issues, was to study various aspects of the country’s development and see how the college can participate in bringing sustainable development through its mission.

He said the NDC, which was established in 2012, is being used to train high-level military personnel and civilians, preparing them for strategic leadership responsibilities. Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr Ahmed Msangi said as a police force, they were very proud of the tour of the region by the NDC staff and management, which he hopped, would be useful to their profession.

Meanwhile, the Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Mr John Mongela, commended the government for establishing the college, which according to him provided training to leaders and other civilians for strategic leadership responsibilities.

In terms of current status towards security matters in the region, the RC assured the delegation that security within the Lake Victoria Zone was extremely very tight, all aimed at safeguarding people and their properties.

“Security within the lake zone is extremely tight. The region has a Marine Police Unit (MPU), which is in full operation and Navy Military Detach (Mwanza South). The existence of MPU and Navy Military Detach enhancing the regional security within the lake”, he explained.