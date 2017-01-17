Katavi peasant badly injured after wife clubs him

A PEASANT from Uzega Village in Mlele District, Katavi Region, Mashaka Kianga, has sustained severe injuries after one of his two wives hit him with a club, breaking his left leg.

Reports from the Uzega Village had it that the man met his ordeal while he was resolving a fight that ensued between his two wives -- by caning them in turn.

The two were fighting over empty tobacco fertiliser bags.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Damas Nyanda, said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 10:00 am at the village.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mr Abel Kalifumu, a resident in the village, said when Mashaka returned home on that material morning, he was shocked to find his two wives engaged in a fight for the empty bags used to keep a tobacco fertiliser, NPK.

“The two women traded abusive language, which degenerated into physical confrontation … they were fighting over empty bags used to keep tobacco fertiliser …… it all started when the first wife asked the second wife to provide her with empty bags but the later refused,” added Mr Kalifumu.

It was further alleged that Mashaka, angry and armed with a club, started beating his two wives in turn, which made them take to their heels.

Some of the couple’s neighbours said that after the second wife managed to flee, Mashaka continued to beat his first wife, who also managed to extricate herself and fled to a nearby bush.

She returned shortly afterwards armed with a club and started to fight with her husband.

“It was during the fight that the wife hit her husband on the leg so hard that it got fractured.

We rushed him to Uzega Health Facility for treatment,’’ added one of the eye witnesses, who preferred anonymity.